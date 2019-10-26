Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Woman accused of shooting husband in face makes initial court appearance Woman accused of shooting husband in fac

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The woman accused of shooting her estranged husband in the face will be back in court next month.

After an adjourned initial appearance in Rock County Court on Friday, Nova Suarez, 43, of Monona, appeared via video.

She is charged with three counts, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Police say Suarez is accused of shooting her estranged husband in the face while he was stopped at an ATM.

He had non-life-threatening injuries.

