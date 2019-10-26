Woman accused of shooting husband in face makes initial court appearance
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The woman accused of shooting her estranged husband in the face will be back in court next month.
After an adjourned initial appearance in Rock County Court on Friday, Nova Suarez, 43, of Monona, appeared via video.
She is charged with three counts, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Police say Suarez is accused of shooting her estranged husband in the face while he was stopped at an ATM.
He had non-life-threatening injuries.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Sauk County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man
- Monona police respond to report of gunshot
- Authorities respond to single-car rollover crash in Marshall
- No. 13 Badgers stumble again in 38-7 loss to No. 3 Ohio State
- Suspect arrested in Beloit shooting investigation, police say
- No. 13 Badgers trail No. 3 Buckeyes, 10-0, in quiet first half