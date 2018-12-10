Woman accused of hiding overdose victim in crawlspace

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan woman is accused of running a drug house and hiding the corpse of an overdose victim in a crawlspace, along with stealing his ID and debit card.

Police acting on tips found the body of 30-year-old Matthew Mercure in Mullens' apartment on Nov. 20. Andrea Mullens has since been charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor in connection with the incident. She's due in court Wednesday.

If convicted, Mullens could face more than 32 years in prison. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney, and a home telephone listing for her couldn't be found.

