Woman accused of hiding overdose victim in crawlspace
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan woman is accused of running a drug house and hiding the corpse of an overdose victim in a crawlspace, along with stealing his ID and debit card.
Police acting on tips found the body of 30-year-old Matthew Mercure in Mullens' apartment on Nov. 20. Andrea Mullens has since been charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor in connection with the incident. She's due in court Wednesday.
If convicted, Mullens could face more than 32 years in prison. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney, and a home telephone listing for her couldn't be found.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Family of 6 lost all belongings in weekend fire; fire dept. shares list of items needed
- 'How does one rebuild? How does one start over?': Community reflects after fire destroys Giovanni's
- Police investigating whether armed robbery at Walgreens is connected to two day care carjackings
- State officials confirm 11 CWD infections on deer farm
- Brightest comet of 2018 visible before Christmas
- Alert Day for Wednesday: Icy travel expected