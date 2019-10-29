Woman accused of fatally stabbing ex-boyfriend testifies
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) - A western Wisconsin woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend says she was afraid he was going to kill her.
Ezra McCandless took the witness stand in her own defense Monday. The 22-year-old McCandless testified she and Alex Woodworth got stuck in the mud while driving to a country road and that he began cutting her clothing and pricking her skin with a knife.
KARE-TV reports McCandless testified she kneed Woodworth in the groin -- causing him to drop the knife, which she picked up. She says Woodworth grabbed her, and she started "stabbing him anywhere and everywhere I could."
McCandless is accused of stabbing Alex Woodworth 16 times, killing him in the backseat of her car in March 2018.
Prosecutors will continue to cross-examine McCandless on Tuesday.
