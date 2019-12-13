Woman accused of beating Madison teacher on $500 signature bond
MADISON, Wis. - A woman accused of beating a Madison teacher is out Friday on a $500 signature bond.
Lacandis Walker is officially charged with battery to school district officers and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, Walker has a student at Orchard Ridge Elementary School with special needs and behavior problems, and Walker allegedly came to the school very upset.
One of the teachers told police that Walker grabbed her by the hair, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground in the front office.
Officials said Walker allegedly continued punching and kicking her as she was curled up on the floor.
The complaint claims at one point that Walker was yelling into the hallway, "I gotta do what I gotta do for my daughter."
Walker is scheduled to be back in court at the end of the month.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- America's Best Flowers to close Christmas Eve
- Oregon police searching for man involved in armed bank robbery
- Janesville police arrest 3 suspects in home break-in on city's east side
- Woman accused of beating Madison teacher on $500 signature bond
- 'This is the season of giving': Holiday shoppers give back to those who need it most
- Complaint: Madison man says he 'used three boxes of condoms' while having sex with 13-year-old girl