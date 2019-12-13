Woman accused of beating Madison teacher on $500 signature bond

MADISON, Wis. - A woman accused of beating a Madison teacher is out Friday on a $500 signature bond.

Lacandis Walker is officially charged with battery to school district officers and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, Walker has a student at Orchard Ridge Elementary School with special needs and behavior problems, and Walker allegedly came to the school very upset.

One of the teachers told police that Walker grabbed her by the hair, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground in the front office.

Officials said Walker allegedly continued punching and kicking her as she was curled up on the floor.

The complaint claims at one point that Walker was yelling into the hallway, "I gotta do what I gotta do for my daughter."

Walker is scheduled to be back in court at the end of the month.

