Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, left, says her agency has seen no credible evidence of widespread or systemic problems in the Nov. 3 election. Despite that, rumors of vote fraud persist in Wisconsin. Wolfe is seen during a September 2018 meeting of the Elections Commission with Commissioner Dean Knudson.

 Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's top elections official Meagan Wolfe is still in place as the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission Monday, as she faces an uncertain future leading the state agency. 

Wolfe's term ended Friday, but she is allowed to remain in place in a holdover capacity under a recent legal theory established by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. A spokesperson for the WEC confirmed to News 3 Now that Wolfe is continuing to manage the day-to-day operations of the agency. 