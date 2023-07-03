Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, left, says her agency has seen no credible evidence of widespread or systemic problems in the Nov. 3 election. Despite that, rumors of vote fraud persist in Wisconsin. Wolfe is seen during a September 2018 meeting of the Elections Commission with Commissioner Dean Knudson.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's top elections official Meagan Wolfe is still in place as the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission Monday, as she faces an uncertain future leading the state agency.
Wolfe's term ended Friday, but she is allowed to remain in place in a holdover capacity under a recent legal theory established by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. A spokesperson for the WEC confirmed to News 3 Now that Wolfe is continuing to manage the day-to-day operations of the agency.
Wolfe received unanimous support from the three Republicans and three Democrats that make up the governing commission that oversees the WEC to continue at her post. Using a procedural move, the Democrats on the commission voted to block sending Wolfe's appointment to the state Senate for confirmation, fearing her confirmation would fail in the GOP-controlled chamber.
The Republican Senate majority leader has said she does not have support in the state Senate to get confirmed, and in a surprise move last week, introduced a resolution to force her confirmation through. That resolution passed along party lines.
According to elections attorney Jeff Mandell, Wolfe is allowed to remain in place until a vacancy is created in her position as administrator of the WEC. Having her term expire does not constitute a vacancy under Wisconsin law, according to Mandell — other acts like resignation or death, or failing to meet legal requirements of state officials (like residing in Wisconsin) would create a vacancy.
Short of those actions, Republicans in the Legislature can remove Wolfe by either rejecting her confirmation in the state Senate, or impeaching her through votes in both the state Assembly and Senate. Republicans have enough votes in both chambers to successfully impeach her without needing Democratic support.
Last week's Senate vote was an effort to move Wolfe's confirmation forward by disregarding the Democratic WEC commissioner's vote to block her appointment from heading to the Senate. Senate Republicans said they will move forward with confirmation hearings for Wolfe.
Lawsuits will likely be filed in this case to further determine Wolfe and the agency's status. The balance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court with flip to favor liberals at the beginning of August.
