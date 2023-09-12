DEVIL'S LAKE STATE PARK, Wis. -- Almost two years before a mother approached the Madison Police Department in April saying a pastor in Madison had assaulted her young daughter, a group of adults were watching an older man at Devil’s Lake State Park.
“Something doesn't feel right, something doesn't seem right,” one of those adults would later tell News 3 Investigates this week.
Tammy, who asked us to withhold her last name, was there on July 22, 2021 with her husband, children, and friends. The family was on vacation and spending the day on the lake.
An older man in the water with a group of children was carrying a young girl that Tammy estimated to be around 10 years old. Something about the way he was carrying her, Tammy said, started bothering her. When her husband or other children in the water approached the man, Tammy said, he would move farther into the water while holding the girl.
“What made me really uncomfortable was that his hand was on her bottom,” Tammy said. “The way he was holding her and the way his hand was positioned, I feel like it wasn't just stopping at the bottom. It absolutely could have been going to the front.”
“My husband would never hold our own children of that age in that position,” Tammy, who has a young daughter, said. His other hand, she said, appeared to be very close to the girl’s chest area.
Another family approached the couple, Tammy said. “Are you seeing what I’m seeing?” they asked her.
As they watched, the group became disturbed enough that they decided to find a warden and report what they saw. The man left the water and hurried the children into a waiting bus; Tammy stopped the girl.
“Who is that?” she asked.
“My pastor,” the girl responded.
An investigation open and closed
Two years later, a mother contacted Madison Police to report Midvale Baptist Church pastor Bob Stine for child sexual assault.
After a two-month investigation, the Department of Children and Families permanently revoked his childcare license and the Dane County District Attorney charged him with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault by a childcare provider. That case is ongoing, with a court appearance scheduled for September 15.
In the investigation records from the DCF, investigators described starting the case by asking the Department of Natural Resources for their records of a different incident with Bob Stine at Devil’s Lake State Park in 2021.
While the DNR shared those records with the DCF within a week of that request, the DNR records have not been shared with News 3 Investigates — now six weeks since they were requested. The department has cited staffing shortages and a high volume of requests.
But DCF and other records lay out part of what happened that day at Devil’s Lake. Hours after Tammy said she reported it to a DNR warden, the DNR contacted the Middleton Police Department for assistance.
Records from the MPD show officers drove to Stine’s house in Middleton the same evening Tammy reported it: July 22. But the MPD didn’t generate a report for the case because it was an assist for a different agency, and the DCF chronicles what happened next.
“Bob was questioned and denied the allegations,” a DCF report stated. “No further actions were taken by the DNR or Middleton Police Department.”
That was just hours after Tammy reported Stine to the DNR.
Witnesses say they were never contacted for interviews
Tammy, her husband, and the family that had approached them about Stine’s behavior in the park all submitted paper statements to the warden who took their reports.
In conversations with News 3 Investigates two years later, both Tammy and her husband said they were never contacted again by law enforcement (N3I has not been able to locate the third witness). After months of watching the news, they forgot about the case until they saw his face online in a News 3 Investigation, first exposing the 2023 investigation.
“When I saw your reporting and your article, I saw his picture and I just got goosebumps and my heart dropped,” Tammy said. “I said, 'that's him'. That's exactly who it was.”
A reporter asked them questions about what they had seen, where Stine’s hands allegedly were, who had been around him, and other questions about the specifics of what happened.
“Did any officer reach out and ask you the kinds of questions I've just asked you?” the reporter asked.
“None whatsoever."
“The fact that this child was potentially in danger from somebody that she clearly trusted, somebody sent their child to go be with this group,” Tammy said. “And the fact nobody followed up with witnesses, nobody asked really hard questions to the people that saw it first hand. I think it's really disturbing.”
DNR defends their 2021 investigation
Because the incident was alleged to have happened in a state park, it was the DNR that led the investigation in 2021.
In an interview with News 3 Investigates this week, DNR Captain Jeremy Plautz described how the agency typically handles investigations of this nature.
“We will follow up by normal investigative practices like any agency would do,” Plautz said. “We're gonna gather evidence, any evidence that's available. We're gonna interview and take statements from any available witnesses, potential victims, and suspects involved.”
But when pressed on why witnesses were not interviewed in 2021, Plautz said he couldn’t comment on that case because the man involved was now involved in a different criminal investigation. Still, he defended the investigation that occurred, while saying different cases required different responses.
“I can tell you that we did do an investigation. I’m confident that it was a thorough investigation, and it did not result in charges at that time.”
“Is a complete investigation done when there’s no interviews of witnesses?” A reporter asked.
“I’m confident a thorough investigation was done,” Plautz responded.
Interviewing a suspect before interviewing witnesses wouldn’t align with what some law enforcement experts would define as best practices, former police chief and current criminal justice professor Pat Solar told News 3 Investigates.
In this case, Stine was interviewed just hours after witnesses reported him. There’s no indications from DCF reports that a victim was contacted, although DNR records that have not been shared with News 3 Investigates would provide more details about that process. DCF records, however, state that “no further actions” were taken after Stine was interviewed — the same day it was reported.
“The very first step is going to be going out and interviewing the people who actually saw what they claim to have seen,” Solar said of a sensitive investigation of this type.
“We need to do our homework on [suspects] before we even think of sitting down and interviewing them, particularly when we’re talking about a serious case.”
Plautz said that not every investigation requires witness interviews.
“We have different investigative needs, and it’s always handled on a case by case basis,” he said. “The wardens do investigate these complaints, they take them very seriously...when these things do pop up, we are quick and diligent in our response.”
Two years later, Stine charged in different incident
No charges stemmed from the incident at Devil’s Lake in 2021. Since then, Stine continued to lead Midvale Baptist Church and Kid’s Best. This spring, the DCF temporarily shut down the daycare after a mother reported Stine for a different incident, before pulling his license completely in July.
Stine continued preaching, as News 3 Investigates first reported, until charges were formally filed for the incident reported in 2023. Around that time, his defense attorney said, he resigned from the church while still maintaining his innocence.
In court records, investigators reference another child saying they had experienced something similar with Stine. The case doesn’t involve the Devil’s Lake incident, and it’s unclear how many children have told adults about treatment they experienced at Kid’s Best in the roughly sixteen years it operated in Madison.
As a mother, Tammy fears there may be other victims.
“It just breaks your heart.”
Photojournalist Lance Heidt contributed to this report.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.