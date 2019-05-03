With long wait times at Verona Road and Highway PD, DOT asks for patience

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking for patience in the area near the Verona Road and County Highway PD intersection during an ongoing construction project as drivers note long wait times.

Commuters tell News 3 it can take nearly 10 minutes to make it through the intersection, which is located right near Monkeyshines Bar and Grill.

“It’s just amazingly crazy out there,” regular Bruce Eggers said. "I'm surprised there haven’t been a lot of accidents, but people have at least slowed down enough and know to take it easy.”

He makes it to Monkeyshines every day despite construction-related traffic but makes sure to take the back streets.

"(During rush hour), literally, it's almost impossible to get off Nesbitt Road to cross Nesbitt Road from Verona Road,” he said, adding that cars often block the intersections when they don’t make it through.

Monkeyshines owner Cory McMahan said his customers have been loyal.

“It is a destination for people. They’re patient. We have a good customer base,” McMahan said. “They find their way here, unlike some other businesses that have had to close their doors in this corridor. We’ve been fortunate."

Since 1978, McMahan has watched the area grow through the windows of his family’s restaurant.

"When we were first there, it was out in the country,” he said. "(The development) adds traffic, that's all there is to it. You need to upgrade the roads we have."

Upgrading the road means longer wait times. McMahan’s staff members say it adds 10 minutes to their drives.

"They're feeling it,” he said. “They're definitely feeling it."

"The traffic lights aren't set up quite right, and it takes, like, three times to get across Verona Road coming down here,” Eggers said. “Some mornings, you'll see it packed all the way (from the intersection) all the way up to where Target is, and it's just jammed."

Part of the jam is because only one lane of traffic can turn at a time. John Vesperman, with the DOT, said with the new, larger configuration of the Verona Road and Highway PD intersection and traffic pushed farther outside, there's too much space for two lanes of traffic to turn left at the same time safely.

"They have to alternate, so we do have some pretty long wait times at these intersections,” McMahan said.

DOT officials have been monitoring the volume of cars and adjusting the intersection’s configuration as needed. Vesperman said they believe they’re now “in a good spot” but it can take drivers a few weeks to adjust and there's only so much that can be done during rush hour.

"For the most part, what I’ve seen, everybody’s patient,” McMahan said. “They’re kind of visualizing the end game, so to speak, because it's really going to be wonderful when it's done."

Of course, being patient is sometimes easier said than done.

"I really, truly hope they get it done soon,” Eggers said.

Since this construction will last through a good chunk of the summer, Vesperman recommends drivers add in extra time for their commutes or check out alternate routes. More information can be found on the DOT's website here.

He said the DOT will continue watching the intersection for potential improvements.



