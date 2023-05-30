Buckling Roads PICTURE

MADISON, Wis. --  Southern Wisconsin is currently going through a hot stretch, which can and is causing roads to buckle. It's what happens when expanding pavement due to the heat has no place to go, causing it to buckle.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says staying aware on the roads is the best way to avoid hitting a buckled area.

