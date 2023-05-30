MADISON, Wis. -- Southern Wisconsin is currently going through a hot stretch, which can and is causing roads to buckle. It's what happens when expanding pavement due to the heat has no place to go, causing it to buckle.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says staying aware on the roads is the best way to avoid hitting a buckled area.
"You'll see concrete laying out there that shouldn't be, so chunks of concrete, spalls of concrete that looks like little rocks and debris on the pavement," WisDOT technical services director Barry Paye said.
The buckles happen due to the changing of the seasons. When temperatures go from being cool to very hot, slabs of pavement expand and push against one another. "And then when it starts to expand in the summer, there's no room for it to give and therefore that's what causes that buckle," Paye said.
The problem is unavoidable, which is why drivers should use caution to avoid damaging vehicles. Paye also says when the roads are being fixed, drivers should stay vigilant to avoid causing an accident with road crews.
Last year, Paye told News 3 Now part of the problem in that area appears to be with the type of aggregate used in the highway's concrete.
“It’s a local type of quartzite that tends to have very expansive properties, thermal expansion,” he said at the time. “The way I quickly explain it is like siding on your house; you hear it shrink in the winter and crack and in the summer, it expands. The Baraboo quartzite tends to have very expansive properties, so that was the locally available material to build that road and that was what’s in there.”
