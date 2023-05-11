A buck stands alert in a field

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin state transpiration officials are warning drivers to keep an eye out for deer on the roads now that spring has finally sprung and critters of all kinds are giving birth to their young.

“Deer become more active at the same time as people do. When you start heading out for spring and summer travel, expect to see deer trying to cross highways," Bureau of Transportation Safety Director David Pabst said. "They can be unpredictable so drivers should always carefully scan the sides of the road ahead, buckle up, and put the phone down."

