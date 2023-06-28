Madison Beltline Flex Lane highway traffic driving motorists generic

Motorists drive in the Flex Lane on the Madison Beltline. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- One of Wisconsin's busiest travel weekends is just days away and Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to drive safely.

The weekend's peak travel times are expected between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday, and 3-6 p.m., according to WisDOT officials.