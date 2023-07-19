Construction work on Cottage Grove Road to begin Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding its first public involvement meeting for the U.S. 51 South Study Thursday evening.

The meeting will be an open house format and the public can attend anytime between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.