Madison
construction-generic-traffic-cones-1280_1550848364614-jpg_35373537_ver1-0.jpg
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding its first public involvement meeting for the U.S. 51 South Study Thursday evening.
The meeting will be an open house format and the public can attend anytime between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
It will take place on the second floor of the St. Dennis Church Parish Center, located at 505 Dempsey Road in Madison.
The purpose of the meeting is to get feedback from the public to help shape transportation solutions to address safety and mobility on Stoughton Road between State Highway 30 and Voges Road.
Learn more about the study here.
