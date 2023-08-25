WisDOT revokes Arlington auto company's dealer license for falsifying titles Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Aug 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARLINGTON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation revoked an Arlington auto company's wholesale dealer license Friday for allegedly breaking state law.WisDOT's Division of Motor Vehicles found that Robinson Motors LLC sold cars directly to customers, rolled back odometers on vehicles, and falsified title documents when selling cars.WisDOT initially revoked Robinson Motors' license in June. That decision was upheld following a hearing in July and the company did not appeal the decision.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Wisconsin tax preparer accused of trying to scam state out of more than $300K Professional wrestler Bray Wyatt dies at age 36, WWE says WisDOT seeks public comment on specialty license plate application Kwik Trip signs first NIL deal with UW Marching Band member One person hospitalized after motorcycle strikes car along John Nolen Drive Latest News U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Madison next month WisDOT revokes Arlington auto company's dealer license for falsifying titles Maui has released the names of 388 people still missing after deadly wildfire. Here's the latest Time for Kids: Time's almost up for back to school vaccines Friday morning's top news and weather headlines More News