MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers will likely see more farm vehicles on the roads as harvest season turns into full gear.
America's Dairyland is home to over 64,000 farms, covering about 14.2 million acres of land, meaning drivers are likely to see a farm vehicle on the road at some point when driving in any county in the state.
"Farmers are working hard to get their crops from farm gate to dinner plate," Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection secretary Randy Romanski said. "Motorists should drive with caution and anticipate slow movement from farm implements"
Wisconsin Department of Transportation secretary Craig Thompson said there have been over 2,000 crashes involving farm vehicles in the state over the past five years, many of which were preventable.
Last year, Wisconsin saw 134 reported crashes between a motorist and a farm vehicle, resulting in 50 injuries and two fatalities. WisDOT gave some pointers on Tuesday to avoid similar crashes this year.
Drivers should look ahead and slow down when they see a slow-moving farm vehicle. Be careful if and when you pass.
It's against state law to pass an farm vehicle or "implement of husbandry" in a no-passing zone. When you do pass, make sure the farmer isn't turning left onto a roadway, driveway or field entrance.
Farmers can protect themselves by following lighting and marking requirements for ag vehicles and staying as far to the right of the road as safely possible. Farmers should also be mindful of road weight restrictions.
