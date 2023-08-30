featured Wisconsin woman heads to Florida for Idalia recovery Jaylon Banks Jaylon Banks Author email Aug 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A local Red Cross volunteer is heading to Florida to help with Hurricane Idalia relief. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Even before Hurricane Idalia made landfall early Wednesday morning, Joy Cardin was responding to a call to help Tuesday night."Sometimes it's difficult to move that quickly. I will be staying there for two weeks, sheltering, feeding and perhaps distributing emergency supplies," she said.Her desire to help those in need comes from her days as a journalist."I enjoyed covering and providing information for people who were affected by natural disasters or any other situation," she said. "I always wanted to help more than that.""When I retired, it was always in the back of my mind that I would volunteer for the Red Cross," she continued.Cardin will head to Orlando and will be in the state for two weeks. Staying behind is her husband, former News 3 Now anchor Rob Starbuck, who said he admires his wife's selflessness."She really wants to lend a hand. I keep telling her how proud of her I am and what she's doing," Starbuck said."I think an hour after she retired from Wisconsin Public Radio, within an hour, she was volunteering for the Red Cross," he continued.As Cardin heads down to help, she realizes that helping others is a privilege."I've learned that I am blessed to be able to have the time and resources to be able to do this," she said. If you would like to donate to the relief efforts for Hurricane Idalia, click here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jaylon Banks Author email Follow Jaylon Banks Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Semi-truck that led law enforcement on I-94 chase had been reported stolen, officials say Monona Grove teachers hold rally over employee handbook changes Seven people displaced by apartment fire on Madison's northside Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida and Georgia, swamping wide stretch of coast. Follow live updates. Grant Co. motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after car driver blew through stop sign Latest News Police investigating NE Madison convenience store robbery Liberals fight Republican attempt to boot Wisconsin Supreme Court justice from redistricting case UW students moving into campus residence halls 'There are steps we can take': Charlie Berens to host talk on improving Wisconsin water quality UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow announces plans to step down, take faculty role More News