Wisconsin woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. - A Wisconsin woman has been imprisoned for sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl in Iowa and Nebraska.

Federal prosecutors say 37-year-old Brooklyn Pohl was given 10 years at her sentencing Friday in Omaha.

The prosecutors say officers made contact in November 2016 with the girl at a truck stop in the Omaha suburb of Gretna. Investigators learned that Pohl and the girl had traveled from Illinois through Iowa into Nebraska. They stayed at several motels along the way, with Pohl posting online ads offering the girl for sex acts.

Prosecutors say Pohl would help the girl negotiate prices with the customers.

The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, the FBI, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and the Sheboygan (Wisconsin) Police Department.

