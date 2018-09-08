News

Wisconsin woman accused of selling ex's items online

STURTEVANT, Wis. - A woman faces misdemeanor theft charges after her ex-boyfriend accused her of selling his possessions online -- everything from a swimming pool to sandwich baggies.

The Racine Journal Times reports 24-year-old Ashley Marie Smith was arrested Thursday and held on an $850 bond. A pretrial conference for Smith is scheduled for Oct. 4.

Racine police say her ex-boyfriend began noticing things missing from his home in March. Police say he contacted authorities in May after seeing his property for sale on Facebook and other online sites.

Police say other items included a lawn mower, leaf blower, trampoline and video games.

