Wisconsin volleyball team advances to Elite 8 after defeating San Diego
The No. 6 Badgers will play No. 3 Illinois
Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team advanced in the NCAA tournament by beating San Diego in the regional semifinal. The Badgers beat the Toreros in three sets (25-13, 25-16, 25-10).
BADGERS WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/olKx4WYJZp— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 7, 2018
The No. 6 Badgers will now play No. 3 Illinois Illini in the regional finals. The Badgers and Illini have split the regular season series at one match apiece.
On Oct. 3, Wisconsin defeated Illinois at Huff Hall in Champaign. Then 10 days later, the Illini got revenge on the Badgers. The two teams will play at 3 p.m. Saturday at the University of Illinois. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.
