Wisconsin vets museum to unveil D-Day display
MADISON, Wis. - The state Veterans Museum is set to unveil a new display next week featuring equipment a Wisconsin sailor used on D-Day.
The museum will unveil the display at 9 a.m. on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of the June 6, 1944 invasion along the coast of Normandy, France. The invasion was the largest seaborne invasion in history and the pivotal campaign of World War II.
The display will feature rain gear, a helmet and boots Martin Gutekunst of Milwaukee wore on Utah Beach. According to the state Department of Veterans Affairs, Gutekunst was a 27-year-old radioman with the 2nd Naval Beach Battalion during the invasion.
The artifacts will be on display at the museum until June 30.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Study: Wisconsin will need to attract more educated workers
Next Story
Milwaukee mulls $400K offer to Bucks player to settle suit
Local And Regional News
- Documents: Family of Madison woman killed in police response settles for $4.25 million
- What Illinois' legalization of recreational marijuana could mean for the state line
- Wisconsin Army National Guard wins Pentagon environmental award
- Adams-Friendship high school parent alleges teacher sexually harassed daughter
- Court orders Rastafari house founders to stay away from church, THC for personal use
- MPD Burglary Crime Unit helps man find his beloved golf clubs