Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation preserves veteran memories, stories through golf fundraiser

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis - In an effort to preserve the memories and stories of veterans, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation raised funds at its 15th annual Oaks Golf Course outing Monday.

Previous years' proceeds and this year’s proceeds will be used to support new exhibitions, new and current programming and acquisition requests made by veterans.

“The majority of players are actually veterans,” said Executive Director for the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation Jen Carlson. “They range from anywhere in 20 to 80-some years old.”

WPS Health Solutions sponsored the outing, which cost players $125 per ticket, or $500 for four tickets. Each ticket included green fees, range balls, tee gifts, lunch, a raffle entry and a cart with a GPS.

The outing gave people a day to play golf and have fun, but it most importantly was a day to honor veterans who fought for American freedom.

“We need to make sure that [veterans’] stories are told for our future generations to come,” Carlson said. “For what they’ve done for us and fought for our freedoms, it’s the least that we can do.”

Throughout the year, the museum coordinates other fundraisers to help pay for the museum costs, like its 2019 Veterans Gala at Memorial Union on Nov. 16. The gala invites Clint Romesha, a Medal of Honor Recipient and New York Times best-selling author, to speak at the event.

