Wisconsin US Senate debate tense, combative

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 08:48 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 08:48 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - The first debate between U.S. Senate candidates Tammy Baldwin and Leah Vukmir turned tense and combative as they clashed over abortion, immigration, health care and a host of other issues.

The Republican Vukmir is down in the polls to the Democratic incumbent Baldwin. Their debate Monday was the first of three before the Nov. 6 election.

Vukmir defended her push to repeal the national health care law, saying she would "fall in front of a truck before I would let people go without coverage for pre-existing conditions."

She also forcefully defended being anti-abortion, saying "Tammy Baldwin would rip that life out of the mother just like that and snuff that life out."

Baldwin accuses Vukmir of politicizing the death of a Marine veteran at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

