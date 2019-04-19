Wisconsin unemployment remains at 2.9 percent in March

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's unemployment rate remains at 2.9 percent for the second month in a row.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in March. That is near the record-low of 2.8 percent reached in April last year.

Prior to last year, Wisconsin's unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent.

The state lost 4,500 private sector jobs between February and March, but was up 12,400 over the past 12 months.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.