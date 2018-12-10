Wisconsin to use Volkswagen diesel fines on new diesel buses

Courtesy Wisconsin DOT

MADISON, Wis. - Several Wisconsin cities and one county are getting new buses thanks to fine money Volkswagen paid for cheating on emissions tests.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Wisconsin is set to receive $67 million over the next decade to offset pollution.

Of that, $32 million will be used for new buses in Appleton, Eau Claire, Green Bay, Janesville, La Crosse, Madison, Racine, Sheboygan and Wausau, along with Milwaukee County.

Almost all of the 58 buses will be powered by diesel engines, which generate about twice the climate-warming emissions of electric-powered buses. Only Racine plans to buy electric buses.

Environmental advocates say it's a missed opportunity to invest in electric vehicles.

Volkswagen agreed to pay $2.9 billion after violating the federal Clean Air Act by selling diesel engines with software that showed inaccurate nitrogen oxide emissions.

