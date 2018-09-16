Wisconsin to hit highest loss of dairy farms since 2013

CNN Video

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin is on pace for losing the most dairy farms this year since 2013.

The Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says Wisconsin lost 47 dairy farms in August alone.

The department's figures show there were fewer than 8,400 licensed dairy producers at the beginning of this month, 429 fewer than at the start of the year.

The decline is the biggest one in four years, when the state lost 434 farms in the first eight months of 2013.

Dairy Business Association President Mike North says the decline isn't surprising given the current market and long-term trend toward industry consolidation. North also says price reactions to new tariffs on U.S. dairy products have led some farmers to leave the industry early this year.

