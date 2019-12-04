Wisconsin teen sentenced in beating death of Iowa man

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com File photo

DECORAH, Iowa (AP) - A 19-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 15 years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter and assault in the death of a Decorah man in 2018.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Dalton Adam, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, was sentenced in the death of 49-year-old David Hansen. Adam and a friend, Jacob Seelinger, of Decorah, got into a fight with Hansen a night in July 2018. After Hansen was knocked to the ground, the two other men punched and kicked him repeatedly. Hansen suffered brain injuries and died in August 2018.

A jury earlier convicted the 18-year-old Seelinger of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

