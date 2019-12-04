LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at 6

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Wisconsin teen sentenced in beating death of Iowa man

Posted: Dec 04, 2019 02:51 PM CST

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 02:51 PM CST

DECORAH, Iowa (AP) -  A 19-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 15 years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter and assault in the death of a Decorah man in 2018.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Dalton Adam, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, was sentenced in the death of 49-year-old David Hansen. Adam and a friend, Jacob Seelinger, of Decorah, got into a fight with Hansen a night in July 2018. After Hansen was knocked to the ground, the two other men punched and kicked him repeatedly. Hansen suffered brain injuries and died in August 2018.

A jury earlier convicted the 18-year-old Seelinger of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration