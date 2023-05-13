Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. receives $100K grant for college, career prep program

Empty classroom desks

GRAFTON, Wis. -- A teacher in southeastern Wisconsin was arrested Friday after police said he made threatening comments to students after finding drawings of swastikas in his classroom.

The incident happened Friday morning at John Long Middle School in Grafton. In a news release, the Grafton Police Department said a student texted his mother about the threats, prompting an investigation.

