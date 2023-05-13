GRAFTON, Wis. -- A teacher in southeastern Wisconsin was arrested Friday after police said he made threatening comments to students after finding drawings of swastikas in his classroom.
The incident happened Friday morning at John Long Middle School in Grafton. In a news release, the Grafton Police Department said a student texted his mother about the threats, prompting an investigation.
Police said the teacher did not speak with an investigating officer but did meet with school leaders. The school then provided the teacher's statement to police.
According to that statement, the seventh-grade teacher, who is Jewish, reportedly admitted to feeling enraged after finding swastikas drawn on student artwork and in a notebook. The teacher then told students he would "go scorched earth on them" and would "send his daughter to their homes with a baseball bat."
Police arrested the teacher, who was not named in the news release, on tentative charges of making terrorist threats and exposing a child to harmful material, descriptions, or narrations.
The teacher has been placed on leave amid an investigation from the school district.
As of Saturday afternoon, the teacher has not been formally charged.
