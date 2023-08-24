If you find that you’ve made a mistake on your tax return that could subject you to a penalty, you can amend your return using a Form 1040-X, Amended U.S. Individual Income Tax Return. In some cases, if the IRS determines that it’s a clerical or mathematical error, they may correct it on their end without you having to do anything.
WHITEWATER, Wis. -- A southeastern Wisconsin tax preparer has been charged with filing hundreds of false returns, pocketing tens of thousands of dollars and attempting to defraud the state out of hundreds of thousands of dollars more.
Mauricio Castaneda, 48, of Delavan, is charged with five counts of filing false Wisconsin income tax returns, five counts of filing false claims for credit and one count of theft, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
A criminal complaint alleges Castaneda would prepare tax returns for undocumented clients and then -- years later -- file fraudulent returns using their W-2 forms and another name and Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.
Between February 2021 and February 2022, Castaneda is accused of filing 340 fraudulent returns, 33 of which netted him a total of more than $33,000.
In total, the complaint alleges Castaneda, who owned El Nevado Taxes in Whitewater, tried to defraud the state's Department of Revenue out of more than $331,000.
According to the complaint, Castaneda admitted to a special agent that he had cashed some of the checks.
An initial court appearance in the case has been scheduled for Sept. 19.
