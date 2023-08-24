Fixing mistakes

If you find that you’ve made a mistake on your tax return that could subject you to a penalty, you can amend your return using a  Form 1040-X, Amended U.S. Individual Income Tax Return. In some cases, if the IRS determines that it’s a clerical or mathematical error, they may correct it on their end without you having to do anything.

 leezsnow

WHITEWATER, Wis. -- A southeastern Wisconsin tax preparer has been charged with filing hundreds of false returns, pocketing tens of thousands of dollars and attempting to defraud the state out of hundreds of thousands of dollars more.

Mauricio Castaneda, 48, of Delavan, is charged with five counts of filing false Wisconsin income tax returns, five counts of filing false claims for credit and one count of theft, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.