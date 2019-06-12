Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs lame duck challenges
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has reinstated almost all of Republican legislators' lame-duck laws limiting Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul's powers, but the legal fight isn't over.
The justices Tuesday evening lifted a Dane County judge's injunction blocking the laws. Perhaps the most significant law back in effect is a requirement that Kaul get permission from GOP lawmakers before settling lawsuits.
The ruling comes in a lawsuit a group of unions filed arguing the lame-duck laws violate the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches. The decision doesn't mean the laws are permanently reinstated, though. The justices still have to rule on the merits.
The high court also is weighing another lawsuit contending Republicans passed the lame-duck measures during an illegal floor session.
