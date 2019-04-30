Wisconsin Supreme Court says asking about gun allowed
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a Milwaukee police officer did not violate the constitutional rights of a person pulled over for a routine traffic stop when the officer asked if they had a weapon in the car.
The decision Tuesday came in a case of a black Milwaukee man who was asked whether he had a weapon. The unanimous Supreme Court overturned lower court rulings that said the police officer did not have reasonable suspicion to ask the question.
But the Supreme Court, in a ruling written by Justice Shirley Abrahamson, said none of the officer's actions or question violated the driver's constitutional protection against illegal search and seizure.
The court says asking a driver about the presence of weapons during a traffic stop relates to officer safety and is "negligibly burdensome."
