The court's new liberal majority made a series of changes, including creating a panel of Justices to oversee the administration of the court, instead of the Chief Justice.

MADISON, Wis. — Justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court have been debating back-and-forth about recent actions taken by the court's new liberal majority, floating allegations of illegal actions and improperly-noticed meetings. 

The spat began shortly after new liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in on Tuesday, after which the liberal majority on the court quickly moved to fire the administrative director of the court and place organizational power over the Supreme Court in a three-justice committee instead of solely with the chief justice — who is currently a conservative.