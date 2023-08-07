MADISON, Wis. — Justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court have been debating back-and-forth about recent actions taken by the court's new liberal majority, floating allegations of illegal actions and improperly-noticed meetings.
The spat began shortly after new liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in on Tuesday, after which the liberal majority on the court quickly moved to fire the administrative director of the court and place organizational power over the Supreme Court in a three-justice committee instead of solely with the chief justice — who is currently a conservative.
"Number one, the Constitution calls for the chief justice to be the administrative head of the judiciary, and the administrative authority of the chief justice has always been clear," Ziegler told O'Donnell.
The Wisconsin Constitution provides that: "The chief justice of the supreme court shall be the administrative head of the judicial system and shall exercise this administrative authority pursuant to procedures adopted by the supreme court."
The same section also provides however, that any meeting of four justices constitutes a quorum for conducting the court's business. There is also likely very little recourse for conservatives looking to launch a legal challenge, as the state Supreme Court gets the final say over matters of the state Constitution.
Liberals on the court may be looking to circumvent the conservative chief justice's authority over concerns that conservatives on the bench would try to slow down liberals' priority cases — like abortion and legislative redistricting.
'At best, a little odd'
UW-Madison professor Ryan Owens, a court scholar and former Republican attorney general candidate, said he had not seen much like this back-and-forth before.
"This is highly unusual," Owens said. "I think what we're seeing here is the liberal justices trying to consolidate their power, very quickly, using methods that some have claimed to be extra-constitutional, or extra-legal."
He said the actions could be seen by some to erode confidence in the court.
"We're seeing a real strong backlash among conservatives right now, among many institutions, the FBI, the DOJ, they're seeing unequal justice being employed from their perspective," Owens said. "I think if they see institutions like the Supreme Court, ignoring their procedures, and operating in a way, so as to achieve ideological ends pretty clearly, you know, that could threaten legitimacy."
He added however, that courts can generally face those legitimacy questions and frequently have to balance political and ideological considerations.
"I think this kind of brazen political consolidation is not good for the court," he said. "I hope that we'll see better from them as time progresses."
