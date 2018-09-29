Wisconsin study examines drinking behavior, age

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - A University of Wisconsin-Madison researcher has found that when legal drinking starts at age 21, men are far more likely to drive drunk, get in fights or engage in risky sexual practices.

​​​WUWM-FM reports that Public Affairs and Sociology professor Jason Fletcher examined figures from Add Health, a long-term national study covering adolescent to adult health.

Fletcher says he didn't find similar negative impacts among women. He says that means policy should be directed toward men, such as reminding them of the dangers of driving drunk.

Fletcher says he found that parents can't deter all excessive drinking. He says young adults living with their parents are more at risk to participate in alcohol-related risky behavior than young people living away from home.