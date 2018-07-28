LIVE NOW

Wisconsin students discuss diversity at leadership camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A group of teenagers and volunteers decided they wanted to dedicate a week of their lives to diversity and leadership this summer through a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay program.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that nearly two dozen high school students and volunteers came from across the state for the inaugural Diversity Leadership Institute.

The institute's website says the program aims to provide students with practical skills, tools and strategies for addressing complex or challenging issues such as diversity, power, privilege and leadership.

Eddie Moore Jr. is the founder of the Privilege Institute and helped start the camp. He says the dialogue about identity is rapidly changing and he hopes students can talk about it in a respectful and confident way.

