Wisconsin student sues college over Valentine distribution
MADISON, Wis. - A Northeastern Wisconsin Technical college student is suing her school because it forced her to stop handing out Valentine's Day cards with Bible references.
The conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit in federal court Tuesday on behalf of student Polly Olsen.
The lawsuit alleges Olsen was handing out the cards in the Green Bay college's student center in February when security workers forced her to stop, saying she might offend people.
The lawsuit contends Olsen's free speech rights were violated and challenges the college's policy of restricting public forums to a small section of campus.
The school posted a response on its website, saying the college is committed to free speech and the space restriction has been under review since October.
