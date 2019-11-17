Wisconsin still has a chance to make the Big Ten Championship Game

MADISON, Wis. - Minnesota's perfect season is no more!

The Golden Gophers dropped their first game to the season in a 23-19 loss to Iowa on Saturday.

Paired with the Badgers' win over Nebraska, Wisconsin is in control of its own destiny.

If the Badgers can defeat Purdue at home next week and Minnesota on the road for the final game of the regular season, Wisconsin wins the Big Ten West.

But if Illinois wins out, Minnesota loses out and Wisconsin loses to Purdue, Illinois wins the Big Ten West.

But it's not done yet.

Get ready for Camp Randall next Saturday for Senior Day.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.