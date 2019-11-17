News

Wisconsin still has a chance to make the Big Ten Championship Game

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 06:26 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Minnesota's perfect season is no more! 

The Golden Gophers dropped their first game to the season in a 23-19 loss to Iowa on Saturday.

Paired with the Badgers' win over Nebraska, Wisconsin is in control of its own destiny. 

If the Badgers can defeat Purdue at home next week and Minnesota on the road for the final game of the regular season, Wisconsin wins the Big Ten West. 

But if Illinois wins out, Minnesota loses out and Wisconsin loses to Purdue, Illinois wins the Big Ten West. 

But it's not done yet. 

Get ready for Camp Randall next Saturday for Senior Day. 

