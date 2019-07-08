Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in Dane County

Wisconsin State Patrol

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning an aerial enfocement in Dane County.

The enforcement is scheduled for Wednesday along I-39/90. The State Patrol plans to use aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws.

"Public safety is the primary focus for all our enforcement efforts," Capt. Jason Zeeh said. "Drivers who are speeding, tailgating or operating recklessly endanger everyone along our roadways."

State Patrol aircraft uses Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

If weather conditions are not favorable for flying, the enforcement will continue with ground-based units.

The news release from the State Patrol said they announce enforcement efforts to "reinforce that the goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws -- not to stop or cite motorists."

