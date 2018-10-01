Wisconsin sports teams wish Brewers good luck ahead of game 163

MADISON, Wisc. - The Milwaukee Brewers are taking on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field for the NL Central title.

Sports teams from across the Badger state are showing their support on twitter for the Brew Crew.

The winner of game 163 will get a spot in the division series and home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. The loser will play Tuesday night, hosting either the Colorado Rockies or the Los Angeles Dodgers.