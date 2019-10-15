News

Wisconsin spice company peppers Facebook with anti-Trump ads

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 08:51 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:08 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The nation's largest independent spice retailer is peppering Facebook with ads calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Wisconsin-based Penzeys Spices spent nearly $100,000 on Facebook ads last week calling for Trump's impeachment, making it one of the largest social media spenders on impeachment to date.

And the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the company plans to spend another $397,000 on Facebook posts encouraging the impeachment of Trump.

Facebook says Penzeys already spent nearly $96,000 on ads supporting impeachment between Oct. 4 and Oct. 10.

Penzeys CEO Bill Penzey tells the Journal Sentinel the attention his unusual stance is attracting will boost his company's brand and lead to increased sales.

House Democrats are pursuing an impeachment inquiry to investigate Trump's suggestion that Ukraine investigate the business dealings of Joe Biden's family.

