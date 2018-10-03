Wisconsin singer appears on 'The Voice'

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BARRON, Wis. - Wisconsin singer and songwriter Chris Kroeze turned the chairs on NBC's "The Voice" Tuesday night and joined country superstar Blake Shelton's team.

Kroeze, who is originally from a small town in northwest Wisconsin, had two judges turn their chairs for him on the show: one being Shelton and the other Jennifer Hudson.

“Your singing is electrifying,” Shelton said. “You can make it into this finale!”

Kroeze started singing at an early age and started playing acoustic guitar after his sixth birthday when his dad gave him a guitar.

Kroeze lives in northwest Wisconsin with his wife Mara, daughter Bella and son Finely.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be on 'The Voice,'” Kroeze said. “It’s the people here in the Midwest that have made this a reality for me and my family. They have supported me, believed in me and allowed me the opportunity to focus on my music — I’ve been able to make a career doing what I love because of our community.”