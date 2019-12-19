Wisconsin sex offender relocating to new residence in Beloit

Beloit Police Department

BELOIT, Wis. - The Beloit Police Department notified the public Thursday that a Wisconsin sex offender is relocating to a new residence in Beloit.

According to a news release from the police department, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections told Beloit police that Michael G. Quade, 39, will be living at 1861 Sun Valley Drive in Beloit beginning Friday.

Officials said Quade was released from prison in June and was previously living at 1216 Portland Ave. in Beloit, which is a temporary living location that the Department of Corrections rents.

Beloit police said the notification is to ensure safe neighborhoods and let the public know whenever a sex offender who qualifies for a Special Bulletin Notification is released into the Beloit community.

Quade was convicted of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child in 1998 and in 2008. The release said he was also convicted of tampering with a GPS tracking device in 2014.

Quade will stay on supervision until Feb. 17, 2028, and must remain registered with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. The conditions of supervision include no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim, no consumption of alcohol or drugs and no taverns, bars or liquor stores.

He will also be on lifetime GPS monitoring.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.