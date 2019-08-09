Wisconsin sex offender relocating to Milton

Courtesy of Rock County Sheriff's Office

MILTON, Wis. - A Wisconsin sex offender will be relocating to Milton on Friday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections, Richard A. Isabell is relocating to 1612 East M-H Townline Road on Tuesday.

A news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office said Isabell was convicted of first-degree sexual assault on July 1, 1988, along with first-degree sexual assault of a child on Aug. 6, 1991.

While at his new location, Isabell's supervision will have the following conditions: no unsupervised contact with minors, no frequenting taverns, bars or liquor stores, no contact with the two victims and no consumption of alcohol or drugs.

Deputies said Isabell must also cooperate with GPS monitoring and comply with standard sex offender rules.

