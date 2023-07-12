MADISON, Wis. — A proposal that would allow pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives received a hearing in a state Senate committee Wednesday, as legislators say the bill would expand access to the medication.
Under the proposal, Wisconsinites seeking abortion could go to a pharmacy for a blood pressure screening and questionnaire, which would then allow a pharmacist to prescribe birth control instead of needing a doctor's visit.
If issues arise during the screening process, patients could be referred back to their doctor instead. Advocates say this is a good intermediate step to allow for greater access while also providing for medical safety.
"By breaking down these barriers for a medication, which is otherwise safe for a vast majority of the population, we can then help people have control over their reproductive lives and their reproductive futures," said Dr. Amy Domeyer-Klenske, the chair of the Wisconsin section of the American College of OBGYNs.
The bill's authors said this could be especially important to rural Wisconsin, where a patient may have much easier access to a pharmacy than a doctor's office.
"The debate today is not whether birth control should be legal. That train left the station a long time ago. The debate today is, is it safe and who can prescribe it," said Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma.
Wednesday's hearing marked the initial step for the legislation in the state Senate. The bill passed the Assembly both this as well as the previous session, but failed last year to be taken to the floor in the Senate.
Felzkowski said Wednesday that she was much more confident the bill would pass this session.
"We are closer than we were last session and I'm optimistic, very optimistic," she said.
