MADISON, Wis. — A proposal that would allow pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives received a hearing in a state Senate committee Wednesday, as legislators say the bill would expand access to the medication. 

Under the proposal, Wisconsinites seeking abortion could go to a pharmacy for a blood pressure screening and questionnaire, which would then allow a pharmacist to prescribe birth control instead of needing a doctor's visit. 