MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin state Senate approved the Republican-drafted biennial budget Wednesday, sending the $100 billion bill to the state Assembly to be taken up Thursday.
The bill was passed along near party lines, an expected outcome with Republicans in charge of both the Legislature's budget writing committee and the full chamber.
"For the second budget in a row, the Legislature will present the governor with the largest tax cut in state history," said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. "Our budget invests in core priorities and returns a record amount of money back to the taxpayers."
Republican Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, broke with his party to vote against the bill, telling the AP that there was not enough time for senators to review the legislation. Sen. Bob Hutton, R-Brookfield, also voted with Democrats against the proposal.
The final budget bill included some divisive language over cuts to the University of Wisconsin System. Republicans on the budget writing committee removed $32 million from the UW System budget to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs — a move which Democrats decried.
After passing the Assembly tomorrow as is expected, the budget will head to Gov. Tony Evers' desk, who previously said he would veto the whole budget with those cuts included.
The governor also has the ability to exercise a line item veto, to strike certain parts of the budget — but he is unable to re-write passages to add funding back in.
"The budget being put forward today by the Republicans is filled with squandered opportunities," said Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison. "I'm hopeful that Governor Evers will consider using his veto pen really thoroughly in order to make sure that we have the best opportunity possible for people in Wisconsin."
The governor will likely take action on the budget in mid-July.
