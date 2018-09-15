Wisconsin school districts ban cellphones in classroom

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - School districts across Wisconsin are banning cellphones in the classroom in an effort to reduce distractions during class time.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Portage Community School District approved adopting such a policy last year.

Portage High School Principal Robin Kvalo says teachers previously had the ability to shape their classroom's cellphone policy. She says the new standardized policy has been effective because teachers and administrators are consistent with discipline.

The Green Bay Area Public School District allows teachers or principals to decide if cellphones are allowed in class. District spokeswoman Lori Blakeslee says school officials believe phones can be useful tools in some instances.

Kvalo says all Portage High School students have laptops so there's no need for cellphones to be used as instructional tools.