Wisconsin school district bans classroom treats

APPLETON, Wis. - A Wisconsin school district's decision to ban shared snacks in the classroom has received mixed responses from parents and students.

The Post Crescent reports that Appleton Area School District's new rule puts an end to shared birthday treats and classroom potlucks. Parents and students are instead encouraged to share non-food items or plan an activity for class to celebrate events.

District officials cited nutrition, equity and safety issues with food as the main reasons for the policy change.

Mikki Duran leads the district's health and human performance program. Duran says the new rule will teach about healthy eating early.

Parent Erin Rogers wrote on the district's Facebook page that she was disappointed in the decision. But parent Michelle Anderson posted that she supports the change.