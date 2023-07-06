Governor Evers took advantage of a uniquely Wisconsin power when he signed the next two-year budget into law Wednesday.

MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers signed the 2024-25 state budget into law Wednesday, but not without making a few changes.

Evers used his partial veto powers to strike out 51 provisions from the budget, but perhaps one of the most interesting changes the governor made landed Wisconsin schools a $325 funding increase per student for what he called “foreseeable future” -- the next four centuries, to be exact.

