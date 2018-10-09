Wisconsin River forecast to approach major flood stage by Saturday

Recent storms will cause the Wisconsin River and Baraboo River to reach moderate and minor flood levels by week's end.

According to the Colombia County Emergency Management Office, the Wisconsin River is predicted to rise from 14 feet to 18.9 feet by Saturday, just shy of the 19-foot major flooding threshold. Meanwhile, the Baraboo River is set to rise from 16 feet to 19.5 feet by Friday.

Starting Wednesday, an emergency slow no wake order will be in effect on the Wisconsin River until further notice.

The following area hasareas have affected/flooded roads:

Lower areas of Blackhawk Park area including Blackhawk Road, West Lane Road, Old River Road, and Lake Road; Tritz Road and County Highway U; Schultz Road; and Muskrat Road.

