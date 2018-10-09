Wisconsin River forecast to approach major flood stage by Saturday
Recent storms will cause the Wisconsin River and Baraboo River to reach moderate and minor flood levels by week's end.
According to the Colombia County Emergency Management Office, the Wisconsin River is predicted to rise from 14 feet to 18.9 feet by Saturday, just shy of the 19-foot major flooding threshold. Meanwhile, the Baraboo River is set to rise from 16 feet to 19.5 feet by Friday.
Starting Wednesday, an emergency slow no wake order will be in effect on the Wisconsin River until further notice.
The following area hasareas have affected/flooded roads:
Lower areas of Blackhawk Park area including Blackhawk Road, West Lane Road, Old River Road, and Lake Road; Tritz Road and County Highway U; Schultz Road; and Muskrat Road.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Construction worker injured after falling off roof when wooden building partially collapsed
- It's a mistake to tell kids to ignore bullies
- Crews investigate explosion in corn silo at Monroe ethanol plant
- Suspicious vehicles flee officers at more than 100 mph in Oregon
- Wisconsin River forecast to approach major flood stage by Saturday
- Platteville School District holds students late due to severe weather alert