Wisconsin River approaching 20 feet, expected to crest later Sunday

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin River is continuing to approach water levels of 20 feet, according to Columbia County Emergency Management.

Officials said that as of Sunday morning, the river was at 19.95 feet, which is a major flood stage. The river is expected to crest later in the day at 20 feet, and will begin receding.

The rising waters have caused some residents to evacuate the area, and prompted sandbagging efforts in Columbia and Sauk counties. The earthen berm system, which assists in holding back floodwaters, may be unstable or unpredictable and is being monitored, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The Red Cross has also opened an emergency shelter in Columbia County for displaced residents.

Sandbags are available to Columbia County residents at 338 West Old Highway 16 in Wyocena. Portage also has sandbags available at Sunset Park.

