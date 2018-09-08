Researchers work to help whooping cranes

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HORICON, Wis. - Wisconsin's ongoing experiment to create a self-sustaining flock of whooping cranes in the eastern United States has taken on a family of temporary tenants at the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge.

WUWM-FM reports that the two chicks in the family were born a private conservation facility in Florida before the family was transported to Wisconsin. Scientists had paired a male crane from the wild with a female crane from captivity.

Wisconsin scientists have been trying for nearly 20 years to help the whooping crane, which is an endangered species because of widespread habitat loss sand over-hunting.

More than 100 of the birds now migrate between Wisconsin and southeastern states. Many of the birds were brought to Wisconsin as chicks and raised by humans wearing crane costumes and flying ultralight aircraft.