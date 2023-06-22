Wisconsin Republicans introduce $3.5B income tax cut proposal

MADISON, Wis. -- As work continues on Wisconsin's biennial budget, Republican lawmakers on the state's budget-writing committee on Thursday introduced a tax cut plan they say will save the average taxpayer nearly $600 on income taxes.
The proposal announced Thursday afternoon would condense the current four tax brackets down to three, each of which would see a decrease in tax rates.
The largest tax cut would be for single filers making at least $304,170 and married couples filing jointly with an income of at least $405,550. Under the plan, those groups would see their tax rate fall from 7.65% to 6.5%.
Single filers making between $27,630 and $304,170, as well as married couples with incomes between $36,840 and $405,550 filing taxes together, would see their tax rate decrease from 5.3% to 4.4%.
In total, Republicans expect the income tax cut to equal $3.5 billion, with taxpayers seeing another $795 million in property tax cuts.
GOP follows through with UW budget cut over DEI efforts
Republican lawmakers also followed through with their plan to cut $32 million from the University of Wisconsin System's budget over a disagreement about funding for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake, said the programs "are deeply embedded on every campus throughout Wisconsin, and they focus on outcomes that clearly sow divisions among our students."
Republicans said they will keep that cut on hold, and it's something the UW System could come back for if it proposes a plan without investments in DEI programs.
Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, blasted the move.
"I'll be the one to say it since I'm the only minority at this table: that just shows who the Republicans are," she said.
In a statement, UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said DEI programs "play a critical role on campus and help students from a wide variety of backgrounds succeed in college, including veterans, students with disabilities, first-generation students, and underrepresented minority students."
"The committee also shared plans to reduce the UW System budget by $32 million and, while it put that funding into the committee’s supplemental appropriation, this means that UW System’s funding remains flat at best," she said. "While we understand that UW System can seek release of the funding for use in high-demand programs such as engineering, nursing, business, computer science and education, it’s disappointing that in a time of historic budget surpluses the committee did not take the opportunity to invest in the state’s most important economic driver. It’s also puzzling and disappointing that the committee has not yet provided funding for a new Engineering building, given the committee’s stated focus on addressing Wisconsin’s workforce development needs."
This report will be updated.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.