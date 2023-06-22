Wisconsin Republicans introduce $3.5B income tax cut proposal
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- As work continues on Wisconsin's biennial budget, Republican lawmakers on the state's budget-writing committee on Thursday introduced a tax cut plan they say will save the average taxpayer nearly $600 on income taxes.

The proposal announced Thursday afternoon would condense the current four tax brackets down to three, each of which would see a decrease in tax rates.