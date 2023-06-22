Wisconsin Republicans introduce $3.5B income tax cut proposal
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's Republican-controlled budget writing committee finished crafting the state's next two-year budget Thursday, hammering out details on a significant income tax cut and cuts to the University of Wisconsin System over diversity programs. 

The tax cut plan passed Thursday night would condense the current four tax brackets down to three, each of which would see a decrease in tax rates.