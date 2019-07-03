Wisconsin Republican Senate leader opposes medical marijuana
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's Republican legislative leaders disagree on whether medical marijuana should be legalized in the state.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Wednesday said he doesn't support it and he doesn't think there's enough backing from Republicans who control the Senate to approve it.
That's in contrast with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos who last week said he wants to work this fall on legalizing medical marijuana.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had proposed legalizing medical marijuana in the state budget, but Republicans removed it. Evers said Wednesday that it remains a priority of his and he hopes to work with Republicans to get it done this fall.
Vos has been open to the idea for years, but Fitzgerald has been consistently against it.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Madison police pull over nearly 40 people for speeding Wednesday morning
Next Story
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crews responding to crash near Main Street in Verona
Local And Regional News
- UNIMA continues Fourth of July picnic celebration
- Dells resorts are hopeful for big turnout for holiday weekend
- Nakoma League hosts Fourth of July parade, picnic
- Columbus celebrates Fourth of July with "Volunteer America" parade theme
- Officer nearly hit by 4th offense OWI driver with unrestrained 6-year-old in back seat, police say
- MFD lake rescue team responds to report of capsized boat on Lake Mendota, dispatch reports